FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Parents were given a much needed night off on Valentine's Day during "Kids Night Out" at Art Box in Fair Oaks.

It was the first time Art Box held a Kids Night Out on Valentine's Day, after receiving requests from parents and the event sold out.

The kids shared the art pieces they worked on during the event.

"I get a half of a heart," said Ana Amen. "I get a full heart and then I cut it in half, and I hole punch a hole and thread string through it and tie it. And then it becomes a friendship bracelet."

Many of their parents were out on date night for Valentine's Day.

"They're gonna go get massages," Amen said.

Alley McDowell said her parents "go on dates to like restaurants or stores. They usually eat and they get romantic... They kiss."

Many of them say they love their mom and dad and the rest of their family. Amen said she gives hugs to her friends.

"Every time when I see my friend Avery she goes, 'Ana!'" Amen said. "We just run up to each other and just go 'eeeee!'"

Some of the kids say their parents show love by helping one another, giving hugs, and kisses.

