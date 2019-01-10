PITTSFIELD, Maine — A young mother from Pittsfield says the small act of a Maine State Police Trooper paying for her coffee in the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts came at a trying time and brought her to tears.

Gwenivere Rollins stopped by the Pittsfield Dunkin Donuts for a cup of joe and a donut for her 18-month-old daughter, Farris, on Monday, Sept. 30.

It was around 7:40 a.m. The mother and daughter were on their way to their second of three doctor's appointments in the last several days because Farris has been suffering from croup, an ear-infection and a full-body viral rash.

Farris Rollins of Pittsfield was suffering from croup, an ear infection and a viral rash on Sept. 30.

Gwenivere Rollins

When she got to the window to pay, the Dunkin employee explained that the State Trooper, who had been in front of her, had picked up her $4 tab.

It was a small act of kindness but Rollins said she cried all the way to Waterville to her daughter's appointment.

She took to social media to share and explain.

"We’ve had a hard few days and that small act of kindness meant the world to me. Thank you for the coffee, thank you for your service to your community and thank you for keeping us safe. Also, Farris says thank you for the donut ❤️"

Rollins tells NEWS CENTER Maine she spoke to a sergeant with the Maine State Police who said the trooper, who wishes to remain anonymous, had seen the post and that it was going to be part of his quarterly review.

