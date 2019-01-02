ELK GROVE, Calif — The Sacramento Kings and the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to make a dream come true for a young boy in Elk Grove.

At just 6-years-old, Anthony was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of blood cancer.

Anthony, now 9-years-old, wished to be able to play with his friends and his sister in a clubhouse of his own. So, on Thursday, with help from the Make-A-Wish and the Sacramento Kings, Anthony’s wish was granted.

“This means a lot to our family, especially to Anthony, after three years and a half of fighting the leukemia,” Anthony’s father told ABC10.

Anthony says when he grows up he wants to become a scientist.

