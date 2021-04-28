Monyay, 19, had previously been in foster and group home care before aging out of the system.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Stories like this remind us that blood isn't what makes a family, love is; and a Manatee County teen just found her forever home!

Safe Children Coalition in Manatee County just celebrated adoption day for Monyay and Leah.

Monyay is 19 and had previously been in foster and group home care before aging out of the system, according to the organization's Facebook page.

Leah, the coalition's adoption assistant manager, is Monyay's former case manager turned mentor. The coalition says the two kept in contact and maintained a close connection.

Because of Leah's position, she wasn't able to adopt Monyay--until now!

Monyay chose to be adopted as an adult, starting a new chapter in her life with her new family.

Leah and Monyay's tearful, but joyous reactions were captured on video during the ceremony.

The coalition says both Leah and Monyay hope to serve as a reminder of the teens in care still in need of a safe and loving home.

Congratulations, Leah and Monyay!