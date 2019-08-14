SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Children’s Miracle Network media drive is underway, reminding you that in our own backyard, UC Davis Children's Hospital benefits 100 percent from your help.

Here’s a great example of how your dollars are used:

Thanks to your donations in the past, UC Davis Children’s Hospital created a new Children’s Surgery Center, a 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art pediatric facility with the first “level one” pediatric trauma center on the west coast. Wendy Willson, executive director of perioperative services says, "It is a true gem for families in Sacramento and beyond."

RELATED:

From the moment you enter, you can see it was designed with children in mind. In the waiting area, you'll find fun, flowing colors and much to climb on or in, as well as fresh children’s books for any to borrow.

The center has 24 pre-op and post-op rooms, all developed with bright colors and a child-friendly design in mind.

While fun and welcoming for the young patients, Wendy reminds us: “beyond all of the comfort, the new center provides unparalleled technology and state-of-the-art surgical equipment and the region's only nationally ranked, comprehensive hospital providing care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults.”

Since its opening ceremony just a few months ago, the surgical center has performed no fewer than 20 procedures a day, usually on children under 12 years of age. It's also uniquely equipped to perform surgery on babies still in the womb.

Think of these miracles, and support UC Davis and the Children's Miracle Network! For info on how you can help, visit www.abc10.com/give4kids.

WATCH ALSO: A little girl's big challenges on the road to recovery | Children's Miracle Network