Ashlyn Nowlan & Travis Mudge met in the 6th grade at Montclair Elementary. When they decided to get married, they asked their former teacher to do the honors!

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — "I would say Travis was throwing erasers at her more than anything else," said Heather Weaver with a laugh.

The 6th grade teacher will admit, she didn't see the love connection between two of her students back when they were in her social studies class at Montclair Elementary. Ashlyn Nowlan and Travis Mudge say they were always friends from 6th grade through high school, but things changed senior year.

"Never really anything more than that until senior year we went to prom with different groups, then danced the whole night together and have been together since then," Ashlyn said.

So after Travis dropped to one knee at Disney and popped the question, they were thinking about who should be a part of the wedding. Ashlyn said it seemed poetic to have Mrs. Weaver do the honors.

So, on Jan. 21 at the Club Continental, Weaver officiated the wedding between her two former students.

"When you have them in 6th grade, you get an idea of who they are, because you are with them every day, all day. Then they come back as an adult, and you still see that little 6th grader running around, and it is neat to see them grown up and how they have changed so much," Weaver said. "And yet they are still the same little kid they were back in 6th grade social studies."

She said it took everything she had not to cry, and it was one of the coolest things she has ever done.

And if teachers ever doubt how much of an impact they can make, the Mudges have one thing to say.