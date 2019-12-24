AUBURN, Calif. — When law enforcement pulls you aside, you don't normally leave with gift cards and Christmas wishes, but, for one woman in Auburn, that's exactly what happened.

Deputies Whiteley and Cruice met a woman named Amanda and her two 18-month-old girls about a week ago.

Even though she's from San Luis Obispo, she was in town to take care of her very ill mother, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said she makes the roughly five-hour drive on a weekly basis.

On Thursday, deputies ran into Amanda again at the Auburn Goodwill, but this time they surprised her with $200 in Secret Santa gift cards for her family.

