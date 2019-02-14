LONGVIEW, Texas — The best advice comes from experience.

With 64 years of marriage, Joe and Maria Roy, better known as Pop and Nan, of Longview, have plenty of advice to share.

Joe, a proud alum of Spring Hill High School, joined the United States Air Force right out of college.

"I was stationed at Ramey Air Force base in Puerto Rico," Joe said.

Meanwhile, Maria was working on the base at the same time.

"I was 18 and he was 21," Maria said. "My girlfriend Gina introduced us because he was kinda shy for an airman."

Their feelings for each other were instant. Three days after they met, Joe was scheduled to return to Texas. The new couple decided to marry and settled in Longview as husband and wife.

"I got discharged, I asked her if she wanted to go back to Puerto Rico or stay here," Joe remembered. "So, we stayed here."

Six decades later, the couple has two children, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Joe and Maria are just weeks away from their 64th wedding anniversary, a testament to their devotion to one another. Both say they continue to share that love they developed so many years ago.

In 2017, Pop became an internet star by simply sharing the experiences he had learned after so many years. His simple, yet profound advice on Pop Watch transcended generations, making him easily relatable.

The fame hasn't changed their relationship, though. In fact, they embrace the fun.

With so much experience, they have their own secrets on how they've kept the spark alive for so long.

As of Valentine's Day 2019, the Pop Watch Facebook page has nearly 1.7 million "likes" and 2.4 million "followers."