In one afternoon, Maisie Peterson gave out 40 free prom dresses. She's hoping to give away even more this weekend.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Prom night is one of those rights of passage that high school students look forward to all year. But with the costs of the dance, the dinner, the parties and the clothes, not everyone can afford the luxury of the night.

This year, a Jeffersonville woman decided to help teens in southern Indiana go to prom by providing a crucial element: the dress.

On March 20, Maisie Peterson strung dozens of donated prom dresses up in her front yard. She posted photos on Facebook, inviting anyone in need of a dress to come by her house in the Northaven neighborhood to pick one up for free.

In one afternoon, she gave away 40 dresses.

Peterson said she was inspired to start this project because of her own experience. When she was a teenager in Charlestown, her family didn't have the money to buy her a dress. It was something her friends at the time dealt with, too.

Now that she's an adult with kids of her own, Peterson said she felt like this was her time to give back.

"I just want to do something to help other families in need so that kids are able to do something fun and not feel left out because of money," she said.

She said much of her success from the weekend was thanks to her friends and followers on Facebook, who helped spread the word that she was giving out the dresses.

She said much of her success from the weekend was thanks to her friends and followers on Facebook, who helped spread the word that she was giving out the dresses.

Another giveaway is planned for this Saturday and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. If someone is in need of a dress and can't make those dates, Peterson said they can contact her through her Facebook to make an appointment.

Anyone interested in donating dresses or any other items that could be useful for prom, like shoes or jewelry, can contact Peterson to set up an appointment or drop-off time.

Peterson said she hopes to make this giveaway an annual event with even more items to share. She also said she's trying to get in touch with social workers and foster families in the area to help them as well.

