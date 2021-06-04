DC firefighters and police surprise 7-year-old shooting victim with trip to Disney World

Reagan Grimes was shot while riding her scooter in May. Now she's headed to Disney World!

WASHINGTON — A 7-year-old girl who was shot while riding her scooter last month in Northeast D.C. is headed to Disney World thanks to the first responders who helped save her life.

A gunman's bullet pierced Reagan Grimes' lung while she visiting family last month, according to police.

First responders and doctors worked hard to save Reagan's life, and she was eventually released from the hospital. She then went to visit those first responders and say thank you in a heartfelt reunion.

Support from those first responders and the community has been overwhelming, and she got a big surprise on Thursday from D.C. Fire and EMS, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Reagan and her family were given an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World sponsored by the Code 3 Association, a nonprofit that works to improve relationships between police and communities.

Engine 27 in Deanwood hosted a lunch, donated by Mission BBQ to unveil the surprise, and posted a video on social media of the celebration.

#DCsBravest are proud to work alongside the @DCPoliceDept and Code 3, who sponsored a trip to Disney for Reagan, the 7 yo shot in May. Engine 27 in Deanwood hosted a lunch, donated by @MissionBBQ, to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/pfmCf8AEp6 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 3, 2021

