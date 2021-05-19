Rhino plays the piano at the Denver Zoo | Get Uplifted

Bandhu the greater one-horned rhino tickled the ivories to celebrate his 12th birthday.

DENVER — It's time to get uplifted!

We all love videos of talented animals, and we've uplifted you with cute animal videos in the past, including Cookie the skateboarding bunny.

Now it's time to meet Bandhu the great one-horned rhino.

Bandhu lives at the Denver Zoo. Tuesday was his 12th birthday and he got to celebrate by jamming out on the keyboard using his lip.

Zookeepers at the Denver Zoo say Bandhu composed the song all by himself. They say playing the piano helps mentally and physically stimulate the animal.

There's no word yet on when Bandhu's improvisational jazz album will drop.

Until then, enjoy this tune.

