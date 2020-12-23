Roadside gift exchange brings holiday cheer to Sacramento neighborhood | Everyday Heroes

At 2021 Bell St. in Sacramento, you won’t find many Christmas decorations, but what you will find is a large filing cabinet full of toys.

This week we want to introduce you to Elena Perez.

She’s not Santa Clause, but she is helping to give out gifts.

At 2021 Bell St. in Sacramento, you won’t find many Christmas decorations, but what you will find is a large filing cabinet.

“There was just so much that we hauled this sucker out of our garage and set it up so we could have drawers for all the different things people were donating,” Perez said.

Toys fill the cabinet drawers instead of paperwork. It’s part of what Perez is calling the Arden Holliday Giftbox.

“Anyone can drive up and pick up a present or anyone can drop off something that they want someone else to have,” Perez said.

During the summer, Perez and her husband were feeding the Arden community with their free roadside garden stand. When the growing season ended, she felt compelled to help out the needy during the holidays.

“Because I’ve been there. I’ve had a thrift store Christmas and I know what it’s like,” Perez said.

The Arden Holliday Giftbox is not only discrete and easy for anyone to use, but the box also provides a COVID-19 safe outdoor gifting experience for last minute presents.

“I have a commitment that I will make sure something is in here at least until Christmas,” Perez said.

Elena Perez is an Everyday Hero.