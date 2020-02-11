Wyatt's family and friends jumped in to help Hannah with a cardboard cutout so he could be there in 2D spirit.

A couple of Roane County High School students ran into a problem for homecoming this year: One of them was in quarantine because of COVID contact tracing.

Hannah found out just a couple days before the big night that Wyatt, her homecoming court escort, wouldn't be able to go.

That wouldn't stop his likeness from attending with Hannah and their friends, through. His family and friends jumped in to help Hannah with a cardboard cutout so he could be there in 2D spirit.

Roane Co. students get creative with cutout for homecoming after teen had to quarantine 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

"Cardboard Wyatt" still got to ride in the back of a car, take pictures with his friends, and even made it onto the field with the rest of the homecoming court.