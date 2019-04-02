On Saturday, WWII veteran and lifelong pilot Selmar Johansen celebrated his 100th birthday.

ABC10's Rob Asher was at the birthday celebration, where Johansen shared more about himself — and his daughter shared his secrets to a long life.

"I've always had an airplane, ever since I was born I'd say," Johansen said, chuckling.

During WWII Johansen was a pilot and also taught others to fly. After the war he continued to fly as a captain with American Airlines, and says in total he amassed some 30,000 hours of flight time.

When asked about her father's secret to such a long life, Johansen's daughter said, "He really has a routine down. He walks every day, he has his cocktails at 5 p.m. every day — one or two," she said, laughing. "He lives for that 5 o'clock moment, his day is planned around it."

We think Selmar might be onto something with those daily walks. A very happy birthday to you, Mr. Johansen!

