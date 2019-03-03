FORT WORTH, Texas — A runner had dreams of completing a half marathon for a third time, but some medical problems got in the way.

It didn't stop her family and friends from helping her cross the finish line.

It doesn't take long to figure out that Suzanne Stone has the heart of a warrior.

After being diagnosed with brain cancer, she decided to run her very first Cowtown Half Marathon. She struggled, but with the help of medics, made it across the finish line.

She then ran it again last year.

But her goal this year -- to run her third half and complete her set of medals -- started to seem unlikely.

The MRI showed she had a tumor. New tumors and brain surgery sidelined the runner.

That was when her family stepped in. Her brother, Jerry, along with other siblings and relatives, formed a team to run the race for Suzanne.

They asked Cowtown officials if Suzanne could cross the finish line and get the medal to complete her set. And so she did.

For both the 5k and the half marathon -- the races she would have run -- it was her third cattle series. She crossed that finish line, reaching her goal.