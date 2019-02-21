SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Better Life Children's Services has partnered with the Crocker Art Museum to showcase the art of Sacramento children.

Kids ranging from elementary through high school created art that expressed their vision of what it looks like to be a part of a loving family. They used artistic mediums, from acrylic paint to crayons and paper cutouts, to show what the concept of family means to them.

Better Life Children's Services, a Sacramento adoption and foster care agency, hopes the exposure from the Crocker Museum exhibit will bring awareness to the 60,000 youth in California's child welfare system, and inspire prospective parents to invite a deserving child into their home.

Admission to The Crocker Museum is $12 for adults and $6 for youth aged 6 - 17. The Better Life exhibit runs through Sunday, February 24.

ABC10 Anchor TC Newman with Anna'Licia Rendel. The 10-year-old's art is featured in the "Better Life Services' Young Artists" gallery at the Crocker Art Museum. Anna'Licia Rendel said her piece shows family as a solar system. "People need gravity and things to hold them down to earth and I need my family to hold me," Rendel said.

