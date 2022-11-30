Veteran comes home to heartwarming surprise of holiday light decorations

Carlos Moreira spent more than 15 years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps, plus three years as a reservist before enrolling at the University of South Florida.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Power & Light Company "elves" paid a visit to a veteran living in Sarasota and did some redecorating this Wednesday.

Carlos Moreira spent more than 15 years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps, plus three years as a reservist before enrolling at the University of South Florida. Which is why the "elves" worked hard all Wednesday afternoon to bring Moreira's home to life with thousands of LED lights, solar-powered decorations and other energy-efficient decor.

This celebration and heartwarming experience is the fifteenth consecutive year of FPL's holiday program giving back to local heroes.

Moreira's wife, Rayne, was also in on the plan. She and Wishes for Heroes partnered with FPL to surprise Carlos and their two children this holiday season.