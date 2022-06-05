A single mom and her four kids have a new home thanks to Kurt, Brenda Warner

Walking into their new home was the culmination of a lot of hard work for Lakeysa Dansby and her family.

TEMPE, Ariz. — It has become a Mother’s Day tradition in the Valley when Kurt and Brenda Warner surprise a family moving into their Habitat for Humanity home to find it has been fully furnished.

Friday morning, the Hall of Fame Quarterback and his wife surprised their 56th family.

Walking into their new home was the culmination of a lot of hard work for Lakeysa Dansby and her family.

“We had to come out and help build. I had my kids come out, my family. All my weekends were dedicated to coming out and building.” said Dansby.

When she and three of her four children were escorted into her new house, they immediately noticed their new home was fully furnished.

“I was really surprised, overwhelmed; I did not expect to walk into all of this.” Said Dansby.

Kurt and Brenda Warner’s First Things First Foundation partnered with Aaron’s Inc. Furniture, U-Haul and Sprout’s to furnish every room in the house.

“That’s what this program is all about,” said Kurt Warner. “We were there. Brenda was there as a single mom. We were there fighting for homeownership when we got together so, we understand that feeling. We feel like God has placed us in this position to be able to use those experiences and to impact people.”

Lakeysha Dansby now has a house where she can raise her children, and thanks to one of the Valley’s most famous couples, Dansby has everything she needs to make the house a home.

