Helping to teach farming and turn backyards into a tiny farms | Everyday Heroes

Growing food and teaching growing is what Soil Born Farms is all about.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Everyday Heroes are all around us and ABC10 wants to highlight the work they do. Every week our viewers nominate people and organizations making a difference in our community.

This week we want to introduce you to Shawn Harrison founder of Soil Born Farms in Rancho Cordova. Urban farming is the primary focus of Soil Born Farms. The non-profit grows food for the community and it's also a classroom.

Harrison and his team teach young and old the basics of growing food.

“We really wanted to put a farm in the city. We felt that people were disconnected from where their food came from,” Harrison said.

Soil Born Farms was founded 20 years ago and has provided in-field education and food donations. More than 20,000 people have benefited from educational courses or food produced at the farm. When the coronavirus pandemic hit Harrison's focused changed.

“Grown as much food as possible and get as many plant starts in as possible,” Harrison said.

Harrison's team also grows starter plants so people can easily plant fruits and vegetables in their backyards.

“We don’t just want this to be a crisis response. We want this to be something we do moving forward,” Harrison said.

The farm offers virtual classes that teach gardening and healthy cooking.

Find more information at https://soilborn.org/

