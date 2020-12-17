Spreading love with a beautiful mask at Cesar Chavez Plaza | Everyday Heroes

These are masks that people want to wear.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Everyday Heroes are all around us and ABC10 wants to highlight the work they do. Every week our viewers nominate people and organizations making a difference in our community. This week we want to introduce you to Tyler Wunsch, founder of The Spread Love Project.

Every Friday since March, a socially distant line forms in Cesar Chavez Plaza. That’s because the homeless and needy know that The Spread Love Project will be handing out masks.

“It’s called Free Mask Friday and anybody who needs a free mask can get one,” Wunsch said.

The masks are not your typical disposable masks. Wunsch orders high-quality hand-crafted masks. The colorful embroidery is the work of skilled crafters in Mexico.

“In undergrad, I studied in the Yucatan, and they are known for embroidering. So, I have a team of what are called ‘bordadas’,” said Wunsch.

The cotton-embroidered masks are not only reusable, but they’re fashionable. Wunsch said people are more likely to use a mask that they like.

“Also sustainability matters," he said. "We need to keep our streets clean; that means no plastic, no masks on the ground.”

So far, The Spread Love Project has helped mask up nearly 15,000 people. To sustain the free mask Friday, Wunsch collects donations and sells some masks to those who can afford them but with one stipulation.

“I don’t want anyone donating without taking a mask," he said. "I mean that really is the goal here is to mask up everybody.”

