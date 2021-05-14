'Take a ton of pictures and videos and enjoy every moment of today. May you make tons of precious memories to remember for a lifetime," wrote the stranger.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Hello, today is my son's 36th birthday, his 4th one in heaven..."

It was the beginning of a mysterious note that left on Melanie Andrews Pitts' Publix bakery order.

Pitts was at the Fleming Island Publix to pick up a birthday cake she had ordered for her son's 18th birthday. However, much to her surprise, the cake was free.

"The lady behind the counter explained to me that the cake had been paid for and that the card on the box would explain," said Pitts on Facebook. "I opened the card and started crying..."

On top of the cake was a note explaining that the cake had been paid for by a mother who wanted to honor her son's memory. *Story continues below

"Hello, today is my son's 36th birthday, his 4th one in heaven. I wanted to honor + remember him by paying it forward. I paid for your loved one's birthday cake. It is my hope you will forget about all the crazy little details of having a party and enjoy celebrating your loved one's life. Take a ton of pictures and videos + enjoy every moment of today. May you make tons of precious memories to remember for a lifetime. God bless you and yours.- James' mom".

Pitts says the woman's note was so poignant and a message to hold onto every moment.

"Happy 36th Birthday in Heaven to your son, James," wrote Melanie on Facebook. "For us, no party this year, just a quiet dinner for the 3 of us. Treasure every moment, we are never promised tomorrow. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you and your family."