TRACY, Calif. — Tucked away on 15 Phillip Court in the heart of Tracy sits a popular residential light show that has become a bit of a Christmas and Halloween tradition for many families in the area.

How popular? Tom BetGeorge, the homeowner who puts on the massive, choreographed light show, said he gets multiple requests for proposals each year.

"Typically, at this point, we get at least one or two proposals a year which is kind of funny," BetGeorge said.

With that in mind, a few weeks back, Sean Marsh reached out to the homeowner, asking if he could help him with his surprise proposal to his girlfriend, Rebecca Fuller.

"He came. We had a few meetings," BetGeorge explained to ABC10. "We talked on the phone, we met out in person, we planned it out, we planned out where he's going to stand, what the lights are going to do, and he sent me messages that he wanted to say to his future wife."

And it went off without a hitch.

With one of their favorite songs playing and hundreds of people watching in the closed off cul-de-sac, Marsh and Fuller’s family members came out of the backyard and each handed the soon-to-be fiancé a rose one-by-one.

"And then, before you knew it, it was time to propose," GetGeorge said. "All of the spotlights turned on, and the crowd of about 300 people got to enjoy it, too. We all got to celebrate together."

RELATED: Exuberant light show dazzles Tracy area during holidays

BetGeorge helped manage about 700 installations across the globe, catching the attention of Good Morning America and the Kelly Clarkson Show. But this one on his own home, this one, is a labor of love.

It is a tradition BetGeorge has shared with the community of Tracy for the past four years — free of charge.

"Every single night when I look through the window, or I walk outside and I see a couple hundred kids sitting down and singing songs, it just makes it that much more special and so Christmas has shifted from really a family event for us to a community event instead," BetGeorge said.

His last Christmas lights show of the year is on Christmas night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on 15 Phillip Court.

It is free to the public, but the owner is collecting donations for the McHenry House, which rehabilitates local homeless families in need.

