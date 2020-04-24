'There were many happy tears' | 13-year-old gets new kidney after 8 years of dialysis, waiting

After eight years of dialysis and waiting, Isaiah is heading home Friday with a new kidney! ❤️

ST. LOUIS — Here's a story that's sure to put a smile on your face.

On Friday, 13-year-old Isaiah was discharged from St. Louis Children's Hospital. After eight years of dialysis and waiting, he's headed home with a new kidney.

Isaiah was diagnosed with obstructive uropathy (when urine cannot drain properly and backs up into the kidney). He had a transplant when he was 3 years old, but his body rejected the kidney and he began dialysis in 2012.

Isaiah was doing dialysis for four days a week for four hours at a time. If you want to add it up, that's 6,528 hours of dialysis over eight years.

But on April 15, Isaiah got a new kidney, and celebrated his discharge day on Friday, where "many happy tears" were shed by his care team.

"All of this time he has always had a smile on his face and asks the staff how they are. He is never in a bad mood," Isaiah's care team said. "This is the day we all hope for and there were a lot of happy tears."

Children's Hospital said Isaiah is excited to get back to school (when it is back in session) and is looking forward to being able to eat and drink things that his condition hadn't previously allowed.

St. Louis Children's Hospital shared this video Isaiah recorded about his excitement to be heading home with a new kidney.

"I'm leaving today," he said with a big smile on his face. "It's discharge day!" he added with a little dance.