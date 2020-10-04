TRACY, Calif. — Between a kitchen in downtown Tracy and a barbecue pit from Oakland love for nurses, doctors and staff at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital was dished out in one memorable night.

"I think we know that nurses, right now, are on the front lines on of kind of this whole pandemic...," said John Oh, owner of The Commons Restaurant in Tracy.

Matt Horn, a pit master at Oakland's Horn Barbecue, doubled down on his friend's comments.

"They're running head first into this pandemic and what's going on. So, just us being able to do that is a blessing. So, I was like, you know what, Johnny, let's do it," said Horn.

So, the two friends stepped up, making savory pulled pork sandwiches, chicken, and salad, but they weren't alone. They had an army of volunteers to make it all happen.

In the span of ten hours, they got 75 meals delivered to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, and, to them, the smiles on the faces of the night shift workers said it all.

"I felt humbled to be in a position to do that. I mean it's a simple act. It's a simple gesture, but I wanted to just be able to, you know, be a light in a difficult time," said Horn.

Oh added that they didn't want to do it for the attention. They "just wanted to take care of our own," Oh said.

For Mayor Robert Rickman,it's a shining example of what Tracy is.

"One great thing about our city is in a time of crisis we've shown time again, and again, how our community comes together and helps folks out," said Rickman.

However, the charity doesn't end with Horn and Oh. The hospital says it's been getting a lot of support from the community.

"Sutter Tracy has received tremendous support from our community, including many delicious meals, letters of encouragement and thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment from community members," said Sutter Tracy Community Hospital CEO David Thompson in a statement.

