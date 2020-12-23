Turlock florist's 'Poinsettia Grams' to nursing homes sell out after Kacey Musgraves tweet

Heidi Hearts Flowers sold out of "Poinsettia Grams" on Monday after a country music star retweeted a photo of their effort to spread joy to nursing homes.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Some Turlock nursing homes might be in for some very special deliveries after a country music star jumpstarted a florist's effort to spread joy this holiday season.

Heidi Hearts Flowers wanted to bring some holiday cheer to the people in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. To that end, the florist created "Poinsettia Grams," a $20 gift meant to lift the spirits of the people in those nursing homes.

"My dream, with your help, is to bring a little joy to these folks by sending Poinsettia Grams," Heidi Hearts Flowers said on their website. "Most importantly, we can remind as many individuals as possible they are NOT forgotten and they are LOVED."

On Monday, that effort was supercharged when Kacey Musgraves tweeted screenshots of the florist's project. Musgraves even ordered some herself.

"Y’ALL (sic). for $20 you can anonymously send an elderly person a poinsettia for Christmas. This woman will deliver them for you. I just did some," she tweeted.

Y’ALL. 😭 for $20 you can anonymously send an elderly person a poinsettia for Christmas. This woman will deliver them for you. I just did some. https://t.co/hWFFr1NEmt pic.twitter.com/TwqixCUryR — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 22, 2020

The florist sold out on Monday and said online that they'll be delivering 500 poinsettias to nursing facilities in Turlock and the surrounding area. The florist closed donations to ensure they can deliver the "Poinsettia Grams" in time for the holidays.

"A HUGE thank you to every single person that pitched in to bring some holiday joy to some of our most vulnerable, and a HUGE thank you to Kacey Musgraves and Dan Levy for spreading the word about this project and expanding the reach of the Poinsettia Grams!" the florist on their website.