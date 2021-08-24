Two men and a jerry-rigged ice cream truck bring smiles to Caldor Fire evacuees

Two community members from Fiddletown came together during the Caldor Fire to try and bring smiles to people during a difficult time.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men from Fiddletown, Calif. jerry-rigged their own ice cream truck in an effort to bring smiles to people impacted by the Caldor Fire.

The fire itself has forced 24,500 people out of their homes, according to Cal OES, and, while Doug Hill and Josh Paulson are only under evacuation warnings due to the fire, they decided to take an opportunity to spread some cheer in the midst of disaster.

“We know there’s a lot of people with this tragedy (that) are not OK, so thought we’d come out, spread some cheer, maybe bring some smiles to some people’s faces -- especially the children,” Hill said.

The duo jerry-rigged their truck with a generator, freezer and a speaker to create their own ice cream truck. It's an effort to show some love to other evacuees, one popsicle at a time. Hill and Paulson drive around passing out the sweet treats at shelters and first responder bases.

"There are a lot of people doing the same as us, but if someone wants to do something similar up at the Dixie Fire or another fire, that’s our main objective -- is to be, you know, a role model for other people,” Paulson said.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9