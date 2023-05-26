Twin boys who fled with their family to Maryland from Ukraine are graduating high school with full scholarships

Vlad and Yarik Vashchuk came to Laurel, Maryland, with their mother and siblings. Just eight months later, they are headed to college.

LAUREL, Md. — Twin brothers Yarick and Vlad Vashchuk have been through a lot in their young lives – leaving everything they know behind and fleeing the war in Ukraine with their mother and siblings.

But now, just eight months later, the pair is graduating high school and are headed to Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna University on full-ride, four-year scholarships.

It wasn’t easy, but the family found a welcoming, supportive community in Laurel, Maryland, and the boys were able to bring a piece of home with them to Laurel High School, pointing to the Ukrainian flag behind them.

"There was an international night in the school and we came to the hall, and we see a bunch of flags. And we try to find the Ukrainian flag. There was no Ukrainian flag. So we thought, 'you need one,' right? So there you go."

They’ve been able to thrive in Maryland, and they have a message for everyone who has helped make it possible.

"Thanks to everybody who supported us and support Ukraine. Do not forget about the people and what's going on in our country."