SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Recognize the human race, that’s the motto of United Sikhs.

It's an international organization with a Sacramento chapter dedicated to helping the people in ther city. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, United Sikhs of Sacramento have been providing food and other necessities to those most impacted by county and state Stay at Home orders.

Amandeep Singh is one of the leading volunteers for the Sacramento chapter. He says, through donations and lot of volunteering, United Sikhs are able to fill supply bags of food, cloths and household supplies then distribute them to a number of communities. All while practicing social distancing themselves.

“Everyone in humankind is considered equal. We don’t discriminate between race, color or religion,“ said Singh.

On one of their recent deliveries, more than 400 plates of food were handed over to essential staff working at Methodist Hospital. Plates of rice, kidney beans and vegetables were prepared by a dozen or so volunteers.

“It is a huge amount of satisfaction and a relief to us and gives us a smile that we were able to help out,” Singh said.

As an international organization, United Sikhs reached a major milestone in mid-April feeding more than 1 million people across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic.

One bag at a time the United Sikhs are Everyday Heroes who are dedicated to helping people who need assistance during the pandemic. If you need assistance or want to help United Sikhs click HERE or send a text to 916-206-1820.

