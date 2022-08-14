"Anchors aweigh!" - USS Orleck hosts first military wedding

The Orleck docked in downtown Jacksonville in late March, and just hosted its first wedding.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple who was brought together by tragedy, celebrated their love on Saturday.

Adam Dillon and Allyson Johnson became the first couple to have their wedding on the U.S.S. Orleck, since it docked in Downtown Jacksonville.

"It just comes full circle that we are here as a military family to have this great day," said Dillon.

Dillon spent plenty of time overseas for the more than two decades he served in the U.S. Army.

He's recently retired, but he decided to spend one more day "at sea," - his wedding day.

"The most important thing is that Allyson is going to be my wife," said Dillon. "That is the best thing about today."

The U.S.S. Orleck made it to Jacksonville to become a part of the downtown skyline in late March, and Dillon brought many of his fellow service members aboard to celebrate the first wedding on board alongside him.

The "Gray Ghost of the Vietnam Coast" is a fitting setting for the Army vet's marriage - his grandfather and father both served in the Navy, with his father fighting in the Vietnam War.

His military connections are deep, and so are his now-wife's.

"Her son was unfortunately lost in Afghanistan to combat action," said Dillon. "Some of the soldiers that served with him in the 101st Airborne are here to support her as part of his military family."

Dillon actually served in the same unit as Johnson's son, Kade, years earlier.

"I asked the Lord for a lot, and I didn't really think that what I asked for was going to exist," said Johnson. "When this wonderful man came into my life, he is everything I asked for. With the added bonus of this wonderful military connection we share."

She got everything she asked for, and is hoping the same comes true for the next bride aboard the U.S.S. Orleck.

"Hope that this is just one of many beautiful weddings aboard this wonderful piece of history," said Johnson.

The Dillons intend to volunteer with the non-profit that brought the ship to Jacksonville to help make its stay a long one.