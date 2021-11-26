Village Express Donut Shop owner showered with support after burglary

Community members came in droves to show support for a Tahoe Park donut shop that was ransacked on Thanksgiving night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thanksgiving morning, a Tahoe Park donut shop owner came to work to find his business had been burglarized just three months after his shop had been vandalized. The community came out in droves on Friday morning to support the small business.

Janine Seeds, A Tahoe Park Resident, didn't come to Village Express Donut Shop to get a pastry, but to give the owner, Beng Ly-Kok $10 after she heard that his business had been broken into.

"These people are struggling hard enough, these small businesses," Seeds said. "It’s like kicking someone when they’re already down to me."

The donut shop on 14th Avenue in the Tahoe Park neighborhood of Sacramento was ransacked on Wednesday night. A burglar damaged security cameras and stole nearly $2,000 in change.

"They came and they broke the door and they took everything inside," explained Beng Ly-Kok, known to customers as Mr. Ly.

Ly-Kok said since the news had gotten out the community’s support had been overwhelming.

"They came out to support me, buy my donuts," Ly-Kok said. "I’m thankful for them."

A group of customers even presented him with a donut box with about $200 inside and bags of change.

The break-in came after Ly-Kok's donut shop was vandalized just three weeks ago when someone shattered his front shop window. His customers came to help him then too.

"All customers around here, put their money, more than $2000 to my brand new window," Ly-Kok said.

By closing time on Friday afternoon, Ly-Kok was left with an overflowing tip jar and empty pastry racks.

"I feel happy and I’m very thankful to the community, very, very thankful," Ly-Kok said.

