Several UVA students are serving as volunteer firefighters | Get Uplifted

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — We know that college is a lot of work for most students. When they find time to work outside of class, it's impressive. But, what some University of Virginia students are doing is uplifting.

Several UVA students are also working at the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department. In fact, most of the volunteer firefighters are current students at Virginia.

One moment, they could be doing homework at the station, and seconds later, they're answering a call to save someone's life.

The volunteer firefighters, past and present, are heroes who take balancing work, life and school to a whole new level. They said it's a challenge, but it is so rewarding.

"I get to practice my communication and other skills here. I'm proud of it. The station has changed my life in so many ways," one student firefighter said.

"I really appreciate the feeling of getting to give back to the community," said another.

