WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Joy Stembridge wanted to help parents who were trying to find activities for their kids to do at home. She created and sold craft kits through her online store.

She says she sold them for nearly at-cost, but she is now using what money she did make from the sales to help healthcare workers. This week, she started making small plastic hooks healthcare workers can use to fasten the elastic on their masks.

"Nurses have been ecstatic to get these because of the pain they are getting behind their ears," she said. "The hooks alleviate that pain, because it can just sit on their ponytail or on the back of their head."

Stembridge posted about the hooks on Facebook and immediately got requests for them. Within two days, she made and delivered around 600 hooks to hospitals in clinics in Houston and Bibb counties.

"It's kind of all hands on deck for our community right now," she said. "Anything I can do to help our healthcare workers"

She says she will continue making the hooks as long as she has the supplies and healthcare workers need them.

