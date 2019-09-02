SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A video from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shows the rush to save a dying dog after it was found during a house fire Thursday.

Crews found the animal inside a home on Mission Avenue in Carmichael. A firefighter's helmet camera recorded the rescue.

The video, posted by the fire district on Facebook, shows crews breaking down the door to the home as flames come through a nearby window.

The dog was found unresponsive in a bedroom and carried to the front of the home, where crews performed CPR. The life-saving measures were successful and the dog, later named Dicky, came back to life.

"It is the goal of #MetroFire to provide emergency response service delivery including protection the life of those in our community," wrote Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District on Facebook. "Even when an #AnimalRescue is needed, we will be there for you!"