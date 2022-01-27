Western Kentucky school personnel recognized for their actions after December tornadoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky General Assembly honored school personnel who displayed selfless acts of kindness after the December tornadoes Thursday.
Both Senate Resolution 76 (SR 76) and House Citation 29 praised school personnel for their kindness and the superintendents for their leadership according to a press release from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Senator Max Wise said personnel went "above and beyond" after the tornado and celebrated the teamwork even among school rivals.
“It was a time when everything was put aside and we were one,” he said. “We were one western Kentucky and we continue to be.”
Wise is from Taylor County and the primary sponsor of SR 76 the release says.
The release says school personnel went door to door to check on students even when some of their own houses were damaged in the storm. They also used schools as supply centers and provided counseling.
A list of school personnel recognized and where they are from can be seen below. They are:
- Bo Matthews, Barren County
- Gary Fields, Bowling Green Independent
- Jeremy Roach, Caldwell County
- Kirby Smith, Campbellsville Independent School
- Cornelius Faulkner, Caverna Independent
- Christopher Bentzel, Christian County
- Leonard Whalen, Dawson Springs Independent
- Patrice Chambers, Fulton County
- DeAnna Miller, Fulton Independent
- Keith Hale, Glasgow Independent
- Russ Tilford, Lyon County
- Matthew Madding, Graves County
- Nathan Smith, Hart County
- Casey Henderson, Hickman County
- Amy Michele Smith, Hopkins County
- Paul M. Mullins, Logan County
- Boyd Randolph, Marion County
- Steve Miracle, Marshall County
- Joe Henderson, Mayfield Independent
- Robert Davis, Muhlenberg County
- Seth Southard, Ohio County
- Larry Begley, Russellville Independent
- Charles Higdon Jr., Taylor County
- Rob Clayton, Warren County
