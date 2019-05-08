SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman from Ohio can scratch one more thing off of her bucket list thanks to a Sacramento-based company.

Dillon Hill and Clay Stevens started One List One Life in 2017 after their longtime friend was diagnosed with cancer and given a year to live.

The organization helps cancer patients complete their bucket lists. They're helping Lexi Evarts, 22, from Gibsonburg, Ohio, fulfill her bucket list. She is battling Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that grows in and around the bones.

The group has helped Lexi cross off about half of the 36 items on her bucket list, including swimming with dolphins and meeting a cheetah.

On Monday, they surprised Lexi with the 34th wish on her list -- to be on a billboard with One List One Life.

"One of the things when I got cancer, I knew what I wanted to do was just try to live my life as much as I possibly could," Lexi said. "And I never imagined being able to do all the stuff because of them. I've done some really amazing things."

The digital billboard was created by Marquee Media. Christian Koszka, creative director for Marquee Media, said the company absolutely wanted to help cross off one more item on Lexi's bucket list.

"We had a meeting and said, instead of just doing one billboard, let's do all 11 digital billboards in the area," Koszka said.

Lexi's billboard will be on display until August 11, Koszka said. It will play a minimum of 100,000 times across all of the billboards in the Sacramento area and collectively reach 4.5 million people.

Hill said it only seemed right to put the billboard in the place where One List One Life began.

"Why not inspire Sacramento and inspire Lexi at the same time?" Hill said.

