Yolo County says 'yes' to marrying people again

The Clerk-Recorder’s office stopped marrying couples when the county issued its shelter-in-place order.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — For those couples looking to get married in Yolo County, the wait is over.

The Yolo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office started issuing licenses and performing ceremonies again more than a month after pausing in-person appointments, due to the shelter-in-place order.

The ceremonies are being held outside the administrative building in a courtyard. Masks and gloves are initially worn as interaction needs to be had, and the license needs to be signed. There are no witnesses except an office employee.

Right before getting married a Yolo County couple who did not want to be identified told ABC10 that none of that mattered to them.

“This is not what we imagined, but it’s understandable,”

Jeffrey Barry with the Yolo County Clerk-Recorder’s office says they became aware of couples’ needs during the pandemic.

“There are couples who one was working, and the other is not, and they now need to transfer health insurance," says Barry. "So, there has been a lot of relief for some couples."

In order to get married, at least one person in the couple must live in Yolo County. There are only six scheduled appointments per week.

Barry says masks are not needed during the ceremony and… there’s a good reason why.

“At that distance of 15-feet away everybody can take off their mask. So, they fully understand what we are saying like forever, are you ready to do this forever?” says Barry

He says his office received more than 30 marriage applications last week. They are currently booked until the end of May.

