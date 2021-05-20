4th of July celebrations? Not everyone has canceled plans for the big day

Plans are already in motion for parades and fireworks in some cities.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A handful of communities have called off their July Fourth celebration plans, while many others intend to keep the festivities going in Northern California.

In a normal year, you could probably find about two dozen different Fourth of July parades or firework shows, but some events have had to cancel festivities, either because permits and in some instances, safety concerns about gatherings.

Major shows like the one at Cal Expo are still to be determined. However, more information is expected in the coming weeks.

For now, here's who is setting plans for a Fourth of July bash.

Elk Grove Salute to the Red, White & Blue

With a reopening of California planned for June 15, the city of Elk Grove announced its fireworks show has been given the green light. The show will be an in-person fireworks show at Elk Grove Park.

Let’s end the week on a great note. The Elk Grove Salute to the Red, White & Blue fireworks show is a go! With the reopening California on 6/15, the 4th of July will move forward as an in-person celebration @ Elk Grove Park. Excited to celebrate our Nation & City with you! pic.twitter.com/LPpwka6fpv — City of Elk Grove (@CityofElkGrove) May 14, 2021

Annual Fourth of July Family Blast in Placerville

El Dorado County Fair CEO Jody Gray told ABC10 that plans are in place for their Fourth of July celebration on July 4. However, she noted that some factors for the celebration depend on what happens after the state reopens on June 15 and approvals for Alcoholic Beverage Control and firework permits.

For now, she said the plans are moving forward. More information on the event is available HERE.

Roseville 4th of July Parade

According to the city website, the Roseville 4th of July Parade is a go, and they're calling on people to "come out for the return of the Independence Day parade" for 2021.

More information on the event is available HERE.

Modesto's Independence Day Parade

Savanah Williams, media chairman for the parade, confirmed with ABC10 that the annual event will be happening this year. However, there will be a slight difference specific to the number of parade entries. Normally, the parade has around 200 entries, but this year, Williams said it'll be scaled back to 75.

The downtown parade is set to take place around 9:30 a.m. on July 3.

For more information, click HERE.

Stockton 4th of July Parade

Linda Vasquez, of the Stockton 4th of July Parade, told ABC10 that their celebration will be virtual again, but she noted that they're hoping to making it more interactive than last year.

To stay up to date on plans for the event, click HERE for social media updates.

July 4th Day in the Park Celebration in Tracy

The Tracy Chamber of Commerce has set its calendar for a July Fourth celebration in Lincoln Park. An inquiry to the chamber was not immediately returned, however, they shared a Facebook event on their social media page regarding the celebration.

For more information, click HERE.

Vacaville 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Brooke Fox, executive director for Downtown Vacaville, said there are plans for music and fireworks in Andrews Park for July Fourth. More information on the event is expected from the city of Vacaville, who Fox said is planning the events.

Lodi 4th of July

Noting that many COVID-19 restriction are expected to be lifted on June 15, the city of Lodi is planning to hold its annual fireworks show at Lodi Lake. More event details are expected in the future.





Lincoln 4th of July Celebration

In a video, the Lincoln 4th of July Celebration Facebook page announced it is moving forward with the event, including the morning parade and fireworks at McBean Park.

The group is hoping to get a final approval for the event from City Council on June 8.

For more information, click HERE.

