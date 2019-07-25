Tens of thousands of people have signed an online petition for Halloween to officially be moved from being on October 31 to the last Saturday of the October.

As of July 25, 2019, nearly 60,000 people have signed the change.org petition called "Join the Saturday Halloween Movement."

The petition lists a few reasons for wanting to move the spooky holiday, but the main goal behind the change would be to make Halloween a "safer, longer, stress-free celebration!"

We went to the ABC10 Facebook page to ask "Should Halloween be moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of the month?"

First, let's take a look at some of the reasons people feel Halloween should be moved.

1. It would be easier.

2. You will get a guaranteed day after to relax.

3. You will get more time to celebrate.

4. Less stress for parents.

5. It just makes sense.

Now, let's take a look at some of the reasons people feel Halloween should not be moved.

1. It will open the flood gates to move all holidays in favor of convenience.

2. Why change it now?

3. People will celebrate on Oct. 31 no matter what the calendar says.

4. Not everyone has weekends free.

5. Holidays are not about convenience.

There you have it. Five reasons Halloween should be moved to the last Saturday in October and five reasons to leave it on the 31st. If you would like to join in on the conversation, visit the ABC10 Facebook page.