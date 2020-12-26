How greater Sacramento area celebrated Christmas amid coronavirus pandemic

ABC10 audience members showed off how their families celebrated Christmas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This year, many people had to make adjustments to their Christmas plans due to COVID-19. Some people canceled trips and parties while still trying to make this time special for their loved ones.

ABC10 audience members shared their traditions and how their families celebrated the holidays amid the pandemic.

David Mariscal and his wife wanted to make this year extra special since they couldn't get together with the entire family like they did in 2019 and they had to cancel their vacation plans.

They decided to surprise their daughters Christmas morning who are fans of the musical Hamilton by giving them tickets to a show later in 2021. Their daughter Natalie teared up opening the present.

"We just thought why not it's been such a down year it's been a difficult year and hopefully if not in April and not too much longer we can get some resemblance of normalcy," Mariscal said.

On the ABC10 Facebook page some, people shared their beautifully decorated Christmas trees and photos with family.

Many parents had to change plans this year and ask Santa for some help in finding the perfect Christmas gift. Michelle Cotter's daughter Iona got the polaroid camera she's been wanting.

"Usually we get together with family, my husband's family, and then with my dad," Cotter said. "It's just been different. Not being able to see them as much."

However, some are choosing to celebrate Christmas differently this year after they were impacted by COVID-19.

"Our family in Southern California has just been ravaged," Mariscal said. "We did lose an extended family member because of it. It's not something we treat lightly but still remember the Christmas season and the reason for it. More importantly, celebrate it as a family."

For some parents, Christmas morning didn't change them. They still got to see big smiles from their kids which they look forward to every year.