Can you guess America's favorite Halloween candy?

Here's a hint: it's chocolate!

Ahh, Halloween. The time of year where diets go out the window and we replace daily meals with candy.

But what is the most popular Halloween candy, you ask?

According to a recent RetailMeNot poll, Reese's cups (52%) and M&M's (51%) have a commanding share.

In fact, chocolate candies are among the top six favorites, including Kit Kat (48%), Snickers (46%), Hershey Bars (40%) and Twix (39%).

The top non-chocolate based candies ranked were Skittles (27%) and, somehow, Candy Corn (26%).

In line with the rest of 2020, Halloween is shaping up to be unusual amid the ongoing COVID-19 spikes across the country. According to RetailMeNot's data, 80% of people have said that their plans will change due to the pandemic. Accordingly, one in every three Americans do not plan on shopping for costumes, but are still looking for ways to celebrate safely from home.

As Ohio continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Governor Mike DeWine has urged Ohioans to reconsider their Halloween plans to slow the spread. On Tuesday, Gov. DeWine asked that Ohioans do not attend Halloween parties and to reconsider hosting or attending events of any size.

The Governor's requests come at a time when ten Northeast Ohio counties are operating under a Level 3 "red" alert, with Cuyahoga County on a watch list for Level 4 "purple."