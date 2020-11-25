6 local Black businesses to support on Black Friday, Cyber Monday

These local entrepreneurs sale clothes, jewelry, coffee, ice cream and more.

SACRAMENTO, California — It's that time of year again when people are searching for the best deals leading into Christmas and the holiday season. If you're looking to snag some sales and support small businesses this holiday season, consider shopping with these Black entrepreneurs in the Sacramento area.

Shop Black Friday Sacramento

The Black Friday Coalition is hosting its 4th annual Shop Black Friday Sacramento event at Florin Square Nov. 27 and Nov. 28. Dana Maeshia, Black Friday Coalition co-organizer and owner of All Things Literacy Books and More, said the event creates space and energy for Black people to recycle dollars back into their community.

"We knew that we needed to create platforms for ourselves. We couldn’t really look outside to other people for sustainability. We really needed to create sustainability for ourselves," Maeshia said.

The event will feature food, live entertainment and over 100 businesses and vendors, including All Weather Fashion, Afromation Zone and Under the Moon Cafe. It's located at 2251 Florin Road. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Social distancing and masks are required at the event.

EyeBeholdBeauty's SB by Steenah Brennan

If you're looking for a handcrafted or custom-made item, Steenah Brennan may have just what you're looking for. The local entrepreneur offers crystal jewelry, face masks, silk bonnets, customized t-shirts and decals. All collections are 10% to 50% off starting Friday at midnight PST and ending Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PST. Brennan will also offer sales on custom logo and graphic design orders.

DreamGirls' Healthy Hair Care System

It's been a tough year for hair salons with COVID-19, but that hasn't stopped sisters Sharie Wilson's and Tonya Thompson's business from flourishing. The two own DreamGirls Fine Hair Imports and Salon with locations in Elk Grove and Los Angeles. They launched their Healthy Hair Care System Product line "at the height of the coronavirus pandemic," Wilson said.

The line includes a comb-out treatment, shampoo, deep treatment, conditioner and oil. Code BLACKFRIDAY can be used as follows:

40% off

Thursday, Nov. 26 6 p.m. PST to Friday, Nov. 27 11:59 p.m. PST

30% off

Saturday, Nov. 28 12 a.m. PST to 11:59 p.m. PST

25% off

Sunday, Nov. 29 12 a.m. PST to 11:59 p.m. PST

Code CYBERMONDAY can be used Nov. 30 from 12 a.m. PST to 11:59 p.m. PST for 25% off.

Crush Boutique

Shanida M. created Crush Boutique to empower women "to love the skin they are in no matter their shape or size." She describes the apparel in her online boutique as "boho chic meets effortless styles."

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, she will have a deal to fit every budget. Use code FRIDAY15 for $15 off when you spend $60. Get $20 off when you spend $80 with code FRIDAY20. Spend $100 and receive $25 off with code FRIDAY25. A 50% discount will be offered on all sale items with code CYBER20 on Monday.

BLK & Bold

Elevate that morning cup of joe or tea with two childhood friends turned business partners who want to make "purpose popular." Owners Pernell & Rod offer a variety of ground coffees and loose leaf teas for every taste bud and occasion.

As a Certified B Corporation, BLK & Bold donates 5% of its profits to supporting at-risk youth locally and nationally. Get 20% off sitewide with code BLK20 until Nov. 30.

Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Cart

Leslie Martin's love of ice cream led her to create Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Cart. Martin offers full-service and all-inclusive ice cream catering for birthdays, weddings and other events.

"We are a #SacramentoProud small business scooping locally-made ice cream from the most adorable vintage ice cream push cart that you've ever seen," Martin said.

For Black Friday, Martin is offering a 10% discount on ice cream catering services scheduled for 2021.