4 local LGBTQ+ businesses to support on Black Friday, Cyber Monday

These local entrepreneurs sale stickers, plants, body products and Queearrings.

SACRAMENTO, California — It's that time of year again when people are searching for the best deals leading into Christmas and the holiday season.

If you're looking to snag some sales and support small businesses this holiday season, consider shopping with these LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs in the Sacramento area.

genderfenderbender

genderfenderbender was founded in May 2020 by Mari Wrobi with the explicit goal of making and selling stickers that are 100% queer- and trans-affirming. Each sticker design drawn by Wrobi includes both flowers and a message of support—proving that advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community can be beautiful too.

Advocacy is a crucial tenant of genderfenderbender, and in June 2020, the shop was able to raise over $300 for Black queer and trans activists through the sale of the “No Pride Without Black Lives” sticker. Wrobi plans to expand their shop to include buttons, enamel pins, and earrings in 2021—allowing customers to show their LGBTQIA+ pride whenever and wherever they go!

Wrobi is having a flash $1/sticker deal Friday. The rest of the weekend through Monday all stickers will be $2.

Radiating Love

Owner LaShawn B. describes Radiating Love as a whole life-care movement. LaShawn started the business to share natural and ancestral healing for Black and LGBTQIA+ liberation.

Radiating Love offers hand sanitizer, spiritual bath salts, tea, deodorant and yoni detox herbs. All products are made with organic ingredients and created with pure intentions and love. Use code Holiday15 for a 15% discount on all products from Black Friday through Dec. 15.

Plant Daddy Co.

This Instagram worthy plant shop in East Sacramento is owned by plant daddies Luke and Jake. The couple opened the plant shop earlier this year to "bring beautiful plants and big smiles into people's lives."

Whether you're looking for a Monstera, a Fiddly Fig tree, a Philodendron, or a Pathos, you can find a variety of plants for your home. Jake and Luke are offering 25% off all plants and pottery for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Q Creationz Jewelry

Q. Ezekiel makes "Queearrings and wearable art for funky souls." Q.'s background includes figure drawing, ceramics, acrylic painting, sewing, styling and crafting. "My style has been influenced not only by vintage art and fashions, but also Pride in my Queer identity," they said."

Q. is launching the QOZMICOWTHEY Collection on Small Business Saturday. For Cyber Monday, Q. is having a clearance sale with items ranging from $10 to $20.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14