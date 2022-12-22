Broncos jokingly share idea for ugly Christmas sweater-inspired uniforms

Would you like to see festive Broncos uniforms? Check out how the team teased its players and coaches.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Denver Broncos prepared to spend Christmas Day in southern California, the team teased an idea on Thursday for festive uniforms and helmets.

The Broncos teamed up with CBS Sports to give players and coaches a "sneak peek" of ugly Christmas sweater-inspired jerseys.

The obviously not-real jerseys featured orange and blue Christmas trees and a reindeer helmet logo.

Check out the fake Christmas jersey reveal in the Twitter link below:

🚨 NEW CHRISTMAS JERSEY REVEAL 🚨



(lol jk but we joined @CBSSports in making our guys think these were real) pic.twitter.com/Sn5uNionyN — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2022

The Broncos travel to southern California on Saturday before their Christmas Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Famous for its fun, brightly colored augmented-reality graphic elements, Nickelodeon's NFL broadcasts have been met with positive acclaim by both media and fans for introducing the game to a younger audience.

This will serve as the third live NFL telecast to be broadcasted also on Nickelodeon and the first non-playoff game to be given the slime treatment.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

