Californians urged to celebrate Valentine's Day virtually

“Have a heart, stay apart,” the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services tweeted Saturday, encouraging a virtual holiday.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Health officials are urging Californians to protect their loved ones from the coronavirus by celebrating Valentine’s Day virtually this year. The governor's office of emergency services tweeted a message Saturday, telling people to “have a heart, stay apart."

Meanwhile, San Francisco public health officials are taking a more direct approach. They updated a six-page tip sheet this week on how to have sex as safely as possible during the pandemic. While stressing that people should avoid close contact — including sex — with anyone outside their household, the city’s public health department told the San Francisco Chronicle it was updating guidance it first issued last year “to reflect the latest science on COVID-19.”

To read the full article on the Associated Press, click HERE.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: How bridal shops are impacted by COVID-19 pandemic