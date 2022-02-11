Santa Claus rode in a Ferrari to lead the tree into the shopping center.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Outlets of Castle Rock.

The center’s 55-foot white fir Christmas tree arrived Wednesday on a flatbed truck from northern California.

Santa Claus, riding in a Ferrari, led the tree into the shopping center. The tree stands more than 10 feet taller than the big blue bear at the Denver Convention Center.

While it may seem early for the tree's arrival, Outlets at Castle Rock said it takes more than a week to trim such a large tree. More than 8,000 lights and 5,000 ornaments and bows will be added in preparation for its lighting by Santa.

Outlets at Castle Rock will hold its annual tree lighting event and concert on Saturday, Nov. 12, with a live performance by pop-singer Jax, fireworks, Denver Broncos cheerleaders, and the Castle Rock Fire Department.

Outlets at Castle Rock and Ferrari of Denver will be collecting toys and gift donations for children from Nov. 12 through Dec. 9.

Outlets of Castle Rock said the Christmas tree will remain at the center through the end of the year.

