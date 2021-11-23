What to know about the Dickens Faire in Elk Grove

Streets in Elk Grove will close to traffic as the city celebrates its Christmas event for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — This Saturday, people will be able to enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and cookies with Santa as Elk Grove lights up the Christmas tree at the upcoming Dickens Faire.

The Dickens Faire, which has been run for over three decades, is being held by the Old Town Elk Grove Association for the first time since the pandemic. The event is traditionally is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving to bring in the holiday season.

Walking from 2nd Avenue to School Street, attendees will also be able to listen to holiday music and if they arrive on time about 10 a.m., attendees will be able to watch the local fire department rescue Santa Clause off the roof at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Elk Grove Boulevard.

Angela Perry, the president of the Old Town Foundation Board, said there will be over 100 vendors for this year's event.

"We have crafts and games and food trucks and live entertainment," Perry said.

Here is the schedule for the Dickens Faire:

9 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dickens Faire begins, Kid's craft corner in Old Town Plaza

Dickens Faire begins, Kid's craft corner in Old Town Plaza 11 a.m. – Santa rescue at Elk Grove Lock and Safe – Elk Grove Blvd.

Santa rescue at Elk Grove Lock and Safe – Elk Grove Blvd. 11:30 a.m. – Photo opportunities with Santa

Photo opportunities with Santa 5:00 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting

Christmas Tree Lighting Parking is available on side streets because Second to Streets is closed from between 6 a.m. to 8:39 p.m.