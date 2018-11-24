If viewing on the ABC10 app, click HERE to view multimedia
With some free transit offers and free parking, getting around Sacramento might be a little easier for the holiday season.
The Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering a free “shopping shuttle” with stops and pick-ups every 20 minutes. This shuttle is free only on November 24 until 8:30 p.m.
Shoppers can take the shuttle to the following places:
- Midtown
- Alhambra corridor
- Downtown
- R Street
- Old Sacramento
- Midtown Farmers Market
- DOCO Plaza
- Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink
- Macy’s Theatre of Lights
- Old Sacramento Waterfront
Offers for after Small Business Saturday
Free rides will also be available when the SacRT Holiday Bus returns for the season from December 1 to January 1. Instead of paying a fare, passengers can make a donation in the farebox, which will go the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Every day the holiday bus will serve a different route. To view the full schedule click HERE.
For those who prefer to drive:
For those preferring to drive themselves around, the City of Sacramento will be offering free metered parking on November 24. The offer will also be available on weekdays after 4:30 p.m. and all day on weekends through December 25.
These free parking zones can be found in Midtown and Old Sacramento and will extend from I to L Streets and from Front to 29th Streets. The offer only applies to metered on-street parking spaces.
A holiday parking zone map is viewable HERE.