With some free transit offers and free parking, getting around Sacramento might be a little easier for the holiday season.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering a free “shopping shuttle” with stops and pick-ups every 20 minutes. This shuttle is free only on November 24 until 8:30 p.m.

Shoppers can take the shuttle to the following places:

Midtown

Alhambra corridor

Downtown

R Street

Old Sacramento

Midtown Farmers Market

DOCO Plaza

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink

Macy’s Theatre of Lights

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Offers for after Small Business Saturday

Free rides will also be available when the SacRT Holiday Bus returns for the season from December 1 to January 1. Instead of paying a fare, passengers can make a donation in the farebox, which will go the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Every day the holiday bus will serve a different route. To view the full schedule click HERE.

For those who prefer to drive:

For those preferring to drive themselves around, the City of Sacramento will be offering free metered parking on November 24. The offer will also be available on weekdays after 4:30 p.m. and all day on weekends through December 25.

These free parking zones can be found in Midtown and Old Sacramento and will extend from I to L Streets and from Front to 29th Streets. The offer only applies to metered on-street parking spaces.

A holiday parking zone map is viewable HERE.

