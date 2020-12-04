LOS ANGELES — Churches were empty, but Californians celebrated Easter from their homes and even in their cars as residents endured the fourth straight weekend under orders to stay indoors to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

At least 500 worshipers joined via Facebook to hear the priest Nicolas Sanchez Toledano lead a service from LA's St. Patrick's Catholic Church. An Orange County church drew a large turnout for a drive-in service in a parking lot.

Restrictions tightened further at recreation spots that often see their largest crowds during the Easter holiday.

According to data compiled by John Hopkins University, California has nearly 22,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 635 deaths.

