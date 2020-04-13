SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Easter Sunday service was still a reality for many, but, for The Crossing Church, it took place in the parking lot with people worshiping in their cars.

"We're happy that people were able to come out feel safe. It was important for us to have our volunteers and our team to be able to represent the community well," said Fred Hammer, Executive Pastor for The Crossing Church.

The service was held at Fry's Electronics store parking lot with worshipers in cars, and the turnout was more than expected. Nearly, 150 cars showed up, which is roughly twice the usual number of followers.

"Absolutely amazing. It's even better than I could have dreamt it to be and to be able to share God's word with the community," said Trina Baez, one of the worshipers.



Like thousands of houses of worship, Stockton's St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church on W. March Lane was forced to be closed because of the coronavirus.

The gates were locked and the parking lot was empty.

For St. Basil it was Palm Sunday, and, Father Pete Sotiras preached his sermon to an empty church instead of his usual 300 families.

Since you couldn't be there in person, the church streamed the service live for people to watch at home.

Those who could attend, even if it was in a parking lot, left no doubt that it was well worth the trip.

"And, just something being outside makes you feel super close to God," said Baez.

