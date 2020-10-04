SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Quarantine can make the holidays a challenge. Luckily, there are lots of fun Easter-themed activities to do at home.
Even if you don't have a backyard for the traditional Easter egg hunt, you can check out these family-friendly, DIY ideas to make this weekend spectacular.
Dye Easter eggs
All you need is vinegar, hard-boiled eggs, and a dye kit–which you can order online from Target or Amazon. For homemade dyes, just use food coloring, water, and vinegar.
Want to up you egg dyeing game? Use a white crayon to make designs that will only be revealed once the dye job is done.
Do an indoor egg hunt
You might have to get a little creative, but there's nothing like a good old-fashioned egg hunt. Think outside of the box: create clues, make a treasure map, or introduce non-candy prizes.
Make any of these amazing Cadbury egg recipes
What is Easter without Cadbury eggs? Try any of these recipes for a unique spin on the traditional spring confection.
Plant flowers
Bring Spring home with you by planting some flowers. You can order bulbs and seedlings online from a variety of places, or go straight to flowers in bloom.
Do a chocolate fondue party
Chocolate and Easter go hand-in-hand, so why not try something a little more grown up than chocolate bunnies. Grab a variety of fruit or those leftover Cadbury eggs and go crazy!
Bake some Easter bread
This colorful creation is a great way to add some festive Easter fun to your weekend. The recipe is quite simple. Don't forget to dye your eggs!
Log on for virtual egg hunts, parades, and contests
While all in-person Easter events have been cancelled, there are still some virtual egg hunts and contests to check out. Drive-by parades are also happening in various local neighborhoods, allowing kids to wave 'hi' to the Easter bunny.
Here are some of your options:
- Hoppy Easter Bunny Parade (Plumas Lake)
- Minecraft Easter Egg Hunt (Elk Grove)
- Minecraft Easter Egg Hunt (Modesto)
- Virtual Easter Egg Hunt (Roseville)
- Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt (El Dorado Hills)
- Easter Bunny Drive-By Visit (Orangevale)
- Easter Coloring Contest (Yuba City)
- Easter Coloring Contest (Chico)
- Easter Egg Craft Contest (Brentwood)
- Easter Egg/Rock Decorating Contest (Live Oak)
- Easter Jam at Home (Natomas)
